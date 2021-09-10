Elijah Wood Reveals What It Was Really Like During Fellowship Of The Ring's Release - Exclusive

It was 20 years ago that director Peter Jackson was preparing to release his highly-anticipated "The Fellowship of the Ring," the first in an ambitious trilogy of films adapting author J.R.R. Tolkien's landmark fantasy novel, "The Lord of the Rings." Jackson had somehow convinced New Line Cinema to gamble a reported $270 million on shooting all three films at the same time — although if the first movie bombed, it would spell possible disaster for the fortunes of the remaining pair.

Jackson had shown around 30 minutes of finished footage at France's Cannes film festival earlier in the year (via News 24). The overwhelmingly positive response to the first-ever public showing of material from the project created a buzz of anticipation and enthusiasm that slowly began to offset any concerns about the viability of the project.

Star Elijah Wood, who plays Frodo Baggins, the unassuming little hobbit who ends up carrying the fate of the world on a chain around his neck, told Looper in an exclusive that in late August and early September of 2001, a little over three months before the release of "Fellowship," his own excitement about its release was high.

"We were unbelievably excited to come off of Cannes earlier in the year," he recalled, "where we had actually shown about 30 to 40 minutes of footage, which was comprised of a big portion of the cave troll sequence in the mines of Moria and then a smattering of various footage of the film. There was enthusiasm and excitement around that, because that was really the first time we'd seen any fully cut, finished footage with the score and everything."