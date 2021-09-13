Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Fans Just Got The Best News Ever
For TV fans, it's certainly always a bummer when a favorite program is cancelled before it gets to finish telling its story, and that's been the case for the many saddened viewers of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist." NBC unexpectedly canceled the series — which is about the girl who can hear people's innermost thoughts in song form — back in June 2021, after the show's second season finale. Rubbing salt in the wound, when NBC did decide to cancel it, the show's co-producers, Lionsgate TV and Universal TV, tried to move it to NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, without success (via Deadline). Since then, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist has been presumed to be over.
Now, that's all changing: we can officially confirm that "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" will continue, albeit in a different format. That means fans will get some amount of closure — and if the upcoming finale does well, it may not be the end of the story, either.
Here's everything we know about the (possible) conclusion of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."
Fans of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, here's your reason to sign up for the Roku Channel
As reported by Entertainment Weekly, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" will conclude with a TV movie.
"Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas" will be a two-hour feature that will debut in time for this year's holiday season. The movie is set to begin production this month in Vancouver. The entire cast will be returning, including star Jane Levy as well as Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters.
In terms of plot, "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas" will pick up after the Season 2 finale ended in a cliffhanger, where Zoey and her longtime love interest Max finally got together, only for Max to reveal that he has the same musical mind-reading powers that Zoey does.
"I think you can infer from that that he is being given this power for a reason, to create a version of equity or equality in their relationship," the show's creator, Austin Winsberg, told Entertainment Weekly. "It just opens up the possibilities for what can happen next, especially in terms of the relationship between Zoey and Max and the complications of that. By giving Max his own insight into Zoey's world, maybe the way that he views musical numbers and maybe his takeaway from those musical numbers could be different than hers, or maybe by him getting the powers he can then help Zoey with her emotional procedural stories in different ways."
This will be The Roku Channel's first original movie, after it launched in September 2017 (via Roku). TV Line reported that if "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas" performs well, the streaming channel could order more episodes. Time to sign up for a subscription, "Zoey" fans.