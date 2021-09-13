Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Fans Just Got The Best News Ever

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" will conclude with a TV movie.

"Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas" will be a two-hour feature that will debut in time for this year's holiday season. The movie is set to begin production this month in Vancouver. The entire cast will be returning, including star Jane Levy as well as Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters.

In terms of plot, "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas" will pick up after the Season 2 finale ended in a cliffhanger, where Zoey and her longtime love interest Max finally got together, only for Max to reveal that he has the same musical mind-reading powers that Zoey does.

"I think you can infer from that that he is being given this power for a reason, to create a version of equity or equality in their relationship," the show's creator, Austin Winsberg, told Entertainment Weekly. "It just opens up the possibilities for what can happen next, especially in terms of the relationship between Zoey and Max and the complications of that. By giving Max his own insight into Zoey's world, maybe the way that he views musical numbers and maybe his takeaway from those musical numbers could be different than hers, or maybe by him getting the powers he can then help Zoey with her emotional procedural stories in different ways."

This will be The Roku Channel's first original movie, after it launched in September 2017 (via Roku). TV Line reported that if "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas" performs well, the streaming channel could order more episodes. Time to sign up for a subscription, "Zoey" fans.