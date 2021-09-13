Courtney B. Vance Has A Few Choice Words About Lovecraft Country's Cancellation

By all accounts, HBO's "Lovecraft Country" was one of the biggest hits of 2020. The show about a man trying to find his father while navigating both the realities of Jim Crow-era America as well as fantastical extraterrestrial creatures from the mind of H.P. Lovecraft connected with both audiences and critics. As reported by Variety, when the Season 1 finale aired on October 18, 2020 it was the streaming platform's number one show, bringing in 1.5 million total viewers. It also showed sustained growth over its first season, with the season finale audience representing a 90% improvement from the season premiere. As for the critics, "Lovecraft Country" currently enjoys an 88% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

So it was a surprise when HBO decided to pull the plug on "Lovecraft Country" on July 2, 2021. At the time, HBO explained that its decision was due to the fact that "Lovecraft Country" had run out of source material. While Season 1 was an adaptation of Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, Season 2 would have branched into uncharted territory.

Fans are no doubt disappointed that they won't get to see showrunner Misha Green's vision for "Lovecraft Country" Season 2 and beyond. One of the most vocal about their disappointment was star Courtney B. Vance, who played George Freeman, uncle to main character Atticus (Jonathan Majors).