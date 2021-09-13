The Trailer For There's Someone Inside Your House Will Terrify You

Halloween is quickly approaching, and that means it's the perfect time to re-watch your favorite scary movies. A popular theme in horror is the haunted house, and there have been tons of movies that center on spooky basements and creepy attics. Even more terrifying is the idea of an outside intruder lurking in the shadows of your home. "The Strangers" is a perfect example of this, which drew from a disturbing real-life event.

The upcoming horror film titled "There's Someone Inside Your House" is set to premiere on Netflix on October 6, and it's sure to be a terrifying addition to the slasher genre. Based on the Stephanie Perkins novel of the same name, "There's Someone Inside Your House," the film stars Sydney Park as Makani Young, a transfer student who moves from Hawaii to rural Nebraska for her senior year of high school. As graduation looms closer, several of Makani's classmates are killed in increasingly brutal ways by a murderer who wears a mask reminiscent of each victim's face. Makani and her remaining friends have to figure out who is behind the gruesome murders and stop them before succumbing to the same fate.

A trailer for "There's Someone Inside Your House" just premiered today, and it looks even more bone-chilling than it sounds.