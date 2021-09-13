Watch The Opening Scene Of Y: The Last Man

A live action TV series adaptation of author Brian K. Vaughan's acclaimed comic book series "Y: The Last Man" has been a long time coming. FX first announced the series in 2015, but a reshuffling of talent both in front of and behind the camera, in addition to inevitable production delays in response to the ongoing pandemic, meant that the premiere of "Y: The Last Man" was pushed back considerably.

August 5 marked the release of the first full trailer for the series, granting fans of the original comics, in addition to those excited for the show without any prior knowledge of its source material, their first extended look at the series in action.

"Y: The Last Man" finally premiered on September 13 through streaming platform FX on Hulu. Three episodes in total debuted on its release date, though moving forward, the show will adhere to a weekly release schedule (via IMDb). For those without a Hulu subscription, or even fans planning on watching the series who simply want a taste of what's to come, the opening scene of "Y: The Last Man" is currently available on FX Networks' YouTube channel free of charge.