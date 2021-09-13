How The Walking Dead Fans Really Feel About The Reapers

The Reapers, the latest group of adversaries faced by the survivors on "The Walking Dead," got a full introduction in Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition." And after all the hype and cool masks and costumes, once they actually got to hear what they're about, fans found them a bit lacking.

In the episode, Daryl (Norman Reedus) reunites with Leah (Lynn Collins), a woman with whom he had a relationship during his wilderness years as seen in the Season 10 episode "Find Me." Dog used to belong to her. After she and Daryl split up, she linked back up with the Reapers, having previously been a member of the group. She takes Daryl captive, as the Reapers and Daryl's group are in conflict, and she and the other Reapers –- who are War on Terror veterans-turned-mercenaries -– press him for information on his comrades by waterboarding him. Leah eventually persuades him to give a little bit of intelligence by being nice to him.

Then he gets jumped into the group by saving Leah from a burning building, which was intentionally set as a test for Daryl, like the fiery furnace from the Bible – probably not a coincidental choice of test, as the Reapers are religious fanatics. Or at least their leader is, a mustachioed survivalist type named Pope (Ritchie Coster), who explains to Daryl that he believes the Reapers were chosen by God to survive. Daryl is now a Reaper for the time being, pretty much against his own will.

Pope says that God uses fire both to baptize and to punish, and he executes a Reaper he feels showed cowardice by shoving him into a bonfire.

Fans on "The Walking Dead" subreddit were not impressed by any of it.