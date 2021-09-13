Lana Wachowski Opens Up About Why She Made Matrix: Resurrections

After 18 long years, the "Matrix" franchise is getting another installment. "Matrix: Resurrections" is set it hit theaters December 22, and if the trailer is any indication, "Matrix" devotees are in for a treat. Featuring the returning talents of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, alongside considerably more advanced CGI technology, "Resurrections" might just be the best "Matrix" story yet.

The original "Matrix" trilogy was directed by sibling duo Lilly and Lana Wachowski. However, only Lana is returning for "Resurrections." Lily has cited personal reasons for her absence from the film, referring specifically to the death of her parents. Lily also commented that she didn't want to revisit something from her pre-transition life. Both Lily and Lana have come out as transgender since creating the original "Matrix" films, and Lily noted that she wanted to leave the past in the past, even in terms of one of her most iconic works.

In a testament to how different siblings can be, Lana has opened up about why she wanted to make "Resurrections," and it turns out her reasoning for making the film is quite similar to why her sister did not want to.