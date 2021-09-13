Lana Wachowski Opens Up About Why She Made Matrix: Resurrections
After 18 long years, the "Matrix" franchise is getting another installment. "Matrix: Resurrections" is set it hit theaters December 22, and if the trailer is any indication, "Matrix" devotees are in for a treat. Featuring the returning talents of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, alongside considerably more advanced CGI technology, "Resurrections" might just be the best "Matrix" story yet.
The original "Matrix" trilogy was directed by sibling duo Lilly and Lana Wachowski. However, only Lana is returning for "Resurrections." Lily has cited personal reasons for her absence from the film, referring specifically to the death of her parents. Lily also commented that she didn't want to revisit something from her pre-transition life. Both Lily and Lana have come out as transgender since creating the original "Matrix" films, and Lily noted that she wanted to leave the past in the past, even in terms of one of her most iconic works.
In a testament to how different siblings can be, Lana has opened up about why she wanted to make "Resurrections," and it turns out her reasoning for making the film is quite similar to why her sister did not want to.
Lana wanted to make Matrix:Resurrections to help process losing her parents
Speaking at the International Literature Festival Berlin, as reported by Screen Rant, Lana Wachowski shared why she wanted to make "Matrix: Resurrections," saying it helped her process her grief over losing her parents. "My brain has always reached into my imagination and one night, I was crying and I couldn't sleep, and my brain exploded this whole story. And I couldn't have my mom and dad ... yet suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, arguably the two most important characters in my life. It was immediately comforting to have these two characters alive again, and it's super simple." Wachowski couldn't bring her parents back, but she could bring back Neo and Trinity. "This is what art does and that's what stories do," she said. "They comfort us."
Complex themes are at the core of the "Matrix" franchise, and fans are confident Wachowski will have a profound way of weaving grief throughout the story. While "Matrix" fans don't know exactly what Neo and Trinity will be up to in "Resurrections," they're eager to see two of their favorite characters return on the big screen come December 22.