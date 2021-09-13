A.P. Bio's Lyric Lewis Dishes On That Heartwarming Scene With Glenn Howerton - Exclusive
Minor spoilers for "A.P. Bio" season 4.
Along with a new season of "A.P. Bio" comes a whole host of new schemes from Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton) and his nerdy-turned-conniving A.P. Bio students. Yet while Jack is known for his straight-up bonkers shenanigans, each season sees the former Harvard professor lowering his defenses more and more to let his coworkers and students get a glimpse at what's underneath his icy exterior. And though he may not be singing love ballads in the hall of Whitlock High anytime soon, Season 4 sees his most human moment yet — one that he shares with Lyric Lewis' Stef.
During an exclusive interview for Season 4 of "A.P. Bio," Looper spoke to Whitlock High's most iconic trio Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, and Jean Villepique. Lewis dished on a very pregnant Stef's heartwarming moment with Glenn Howerton's Jack at the end of Season 4. Meanwhile, Sohn and Villepique revealed what it was like working with comedy icons like Howerton, Patton Oswalt, and Paula Pell.
Jack shows his humanity in a big way
On filming those heartwarming scenes with Howerton and how she felt about the final product, Lyric Lewis told Looper, "You know what? It was so fun because that scene changed a couple of times. At the end of it, it was Stef and Jack. And at first, I was a little like, 'Ooh, this is real! This is a real moment between the two,' but it turned out so ... It was so much fun to shoot with him. And it was so great just to do what ... obviously, I had my daughter last year, but it was so, like an out-of-body experience to recreate the moment."
She continued, "But it was actually really great. And he was awesome. And I mean, he has kids. And so I feel like we had this nice just moment of like, 'Okay, let's do it.' It was great. It was a lot of fun. I haven't even seen it. I can't wait for people to see little Duncan Bambino." As it turns out, fans can see the littlest member of Whitlock High now.
A.P. Bio's comedy icons
Mary Sohn only had lovely things to say about working with cast members like Howerton, Paula Pell, and Patton Oswalt. "I mean, they are incredible. It is like doing a masterclass. And I know I say that every year, but it really does remain that way. And I just remember one time when we were in the waiting room waiting for Lyric's baby to come," she said.
Sohn continued, "Patton's line was, 'Oh yeah. I don't want to hold the baby until her neck muscles come in.' But instead, one of the takes, he said, 'Yeah, I don't want to hold the baby until her neck comes in.' And we lost our minds. We have to wait until her neck grows in. Okay. Very good. But just those moments of more of the behind-the-scenes stuff was really fun."
Jean Villepique reiterated that sentiment, saying, "Yeah. Everyone is so talented, but they're surprisingly engaging and very down-to-earth. This cast, these were all the last people we saw before the lockdown of COVID, and we all had been isolated." She added, "Then we came back, and it was our first time, for me anyway, to see people. And it was these wonderful people. We're really lucky. There aren't wild egos. It's very engaged and warm, and playful. So you forget how incredible everyone is because they're so generous and kind in real life."
