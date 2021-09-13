A.P. Bio's Lyric Lewis Dishes On That Heartwarming Scene With Glenn Howerton - Exclusive

Mary Sohn only had lovely things to say about working with cast members like Howerton, Paula Pell, and Patton Oswalt. "I mean, they are incredible. It is like doing a masterclass. And I know I say that every year, but it really does remain that way. And I just remember one time when we were in the waiting room waiting for Lyric's baby to come," she said.

Sohn continued, "Patton's line was, 'Oh yeah. I don't want to hold the baby until her neck muscles come in.' But instead, one of the takes, he said, 'Yeah, I don't want to hold the baby until her neck comes in.' And we lost our minds. We have to wait until her neck grows in. Okay. Very good. But just those moments of more of the behind-the-scenes stuff was really fun."

Jean Villepique reiterated that sentiment, saying, "Yeah. Everyone is so talented, but they're surprisingly engaging and very down-to-earth. This cast, these were all the last people we saw before the lockdown of COVID, and we all had been isolated." She added, "Then we came back, and it was our first time, for me anyway, to see people. And it was these wonderful people. We're really lucky. There aren't wild egos. It's very engaged and warm, and playful. So you forget how incredible everyone is because they're so generous and kind in real life."

