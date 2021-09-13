Matty Cardarople Reveals The Unique Way Taika Waititi Worked On The Reservation Dogs Pilot - Exclusive

It should come as no surprise that "Reservation Dogs" is one of the best shows to come out in 2021. After all, the series comes courtesy of two immensely talented co-creators, the first of which is Sterlin Harjo: He burst into the public consciousness with his critically-acclaimed 2007 indie darling, "Four Sheets to the Wind," and followed that up with 2009's "Barking Water." Over the years, he has directed numerous other short films and documentaries, and he even helmed the pilot episode of "Reservation Dogs."

Harjo's partner in crime for the new series, of course, is Taika Waititi. He may have gotten his start with indie features like "Boy" and "Hunt for the Wilderpeople," but he's officially Hollywood royalty now. After breaking out with "Thor: Ragnarok" and winning an Oscar for "Jojo Rabbit," Waititi has his free pick of franchise vehicles. For now, he is remaining firmly within the Marvel Cinematic Universe for another "Thor" movie, while also stepping foot into "Star Wars" territory in the near future. The world's his oyster, and while he's plenty busy these days, he still finds time to work on his passion projects.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, "Reservation Dogs" actor Matty Cardarople (who plays Ansel) spoke about the unusual way Waititi checked in on the cast and crew while they shot the pilot.