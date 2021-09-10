Marvel's Four New Mystery Titles For 2024 Have The Internet Buzzing

According to many news outlets, including CinemaBlend, there are at least three confirmed projects coming up in Phases 4 and 5 of Marvel's production schedule. Those projects include "Deadpool 3," "Captain America 4," and "Blade." In addition to that, there are rumors of both a "Fantastic Four" and an "X-Men" reboot; but so far, details on those are scarce and unconfirmed. So which films are coming first, and in what order will we get them? We don't know for sure yet, but speculations are flying.

This Twitter thread alone from ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast, which encourages followers to "let the speculation begin," has a vast swath of predictions from eager fans. One of the most debated theories is whether or not "Blade" will come out in February or November of 2024. Since he is a well-known Black character, many are advocating for February as a commemoration of Black History Month. Others are predicting November because of its proximity to Halloween and because the movie is all about spooky vampires.

According to online chatter, the greatest expectations (via Collider) are for "Blade," "Deadpool 3," and "Fantastic Four," even though fans are wary, given the disappointing reviews of previous "Fantastic Four" movies. Twitter fans are also hoping to see a "Captain America" sequel or another "X-Men" movie during the end of Phase 4 or the beginning of Phase 5. The recent popularity of "Shang-Chi" has some hoping for a sequel within the next couple of years, but with everything that's slated for production at the moment, it's hard to see where they would squeeze that in before the end of 2024.