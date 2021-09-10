Marvel's Four New Mystery Titles For 2024 Have The Internet Buzzing
Marvel Studios has been quite the busy little bee in recent years. Six Phase 1 movies came out between 2008 to 2012 and featured blockbusters like "Iron Man," "Captain America," and "The Avengers." Phase 2 saw six more movies released between 2013 and 2015, including "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Avengers: Age of Ultron." Then things exploded in Phase 3 between 2016 and 2019. We got to see 11 new MCU blockbusters, such as "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Thor: Ragnarok," "Black Panther," and Avengers: Endgame, as noted by Digital Spy.
Unfortunately for the studio's upcoming phases, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed Marvel's momentum as they struggle to find a balance between producing these movies safely and doing it in a timely fashion. But Phase 4 so far has started strong with "Black Widow" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." We already know that there are two more movies scheduled for release in 2021, three more in 2022, and that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3" will kick off 2023. Beyond that, we're aware that there are seven more scheduled releases between the summer of 2023 and the fall of 2024. Four of those currently untitled projects were just added to the list today, via a tweet from ComicBook. And the internet is going nuts speculating on which superheroes these movies will be about.
Here's what the internet thinks is coming from Marvel in 2024
According to many news outlets, including CinemaBlend, there are at least three confirmed projects coming up in Phases 4 and 5 of Marvel's production schedule. Those projects include "Deadpool 3," "Captain America 4," and "Blade." In addition to that, there are rumors of both a "Fantastic Four" and an "X-Men" reboot; but so far, details on those are scarce and unconfirmed. So which films are coming first, and in what order will we get them? We don't know for sure yet, but speculations are flying.
This Twitter thread alone from ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast, which encourages followers to "let the speculation begin," has a vast swath of predictions from eager fans. One of the most debated theories is whether or not "Blade" will come out in February or November of 2024. Since he is a well-known Black character, many are advocating for February as a commemoration of Black History Month. Others are predicting November because of its proximity to Halloween and because the movie is all about spooky vampires.
According to online chatter, the greatest expectations (via Collider) are for "Blade," "Deadpool 3," and "Fantastic Four," even though fans are wary, given the disappointing reviews of previous "Fantastic Four" movies. Twitter fans are also hoping to see a "Captain America" sequel or another "X-Men" movie during the end of Phase 4 or the beginning of Phase 5. The recent popularity of "Shang-Chi" has some hoping for a sequel within the next couple of years, but with everything that's slated for production at the moment, it's hard to see where they would squeeze that in before the end of 2024.