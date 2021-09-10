Rumors Of More Drama Swirl Around American Pickers' Mike And Frank

When you think of drama-filled reality shows, your first thoughts probably turn to the dinner fights of the "Real Housewives" series or maybe something like "Hell's Kitchen" with Gordon Ramsey screaming at anyone within earshot. When compared to the rest of what reality TV has to offer, driving around looking for old antiques sounds like a walk in the park, right?

Since 2010, things seemed peachy-keen on History's "American Pickers." Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz came across as good friends who enjoyed searching through junk in the hopes of coming across treasure. Things took a turn when Fritz had to step away from the show for a while as he dealt with back surgery and addiction, but based on reports, it sounds like the plan was always for him to return. Fritz would later say that Wolfe stopped returning his calls, and the two haven't spoken in years.

The newest "American Pickers" episodes have gone on without Fritz, and while fans hope the show can put its unpleasantness behind it, more news from behind the scenes materialize.