Elijah Wood Talks His New Thriller No Man Of God, LotR's 20th Anniversary, And More - Exclusive Interview

What did director Amber Sealey bring to the film?

It felt vital that a female direct this movie. This is obviously a very toxic male individual who wreaked havoc on many women's and families' lives ... We couldn't organically work in the voice of the victims specifically, but she found really creative ways to include women in the context of the film that felt like it expressed an element of that, from the montages to these women that you sort of see on the periphery throughout the film that are kind of observing Ted and these men as they talk with a degree of judgment, which is really kind of interesting. It's subtle, but it's really in the fabric of the movie.

How did you and Amber and Luke Kirby, who plays Bundy, approach the long scenes of just you and him sitting at the table, talking? Did you almost choreograph it in a way to keep it interesting?

Sure. Yeah. Well, the first part of that process took place over Zoom, just working out the dynamics of the scenes, of those interviews, working out what's being said by each character, what's actually being said that's not being verbalized, dynamic shifts within the context of those conversations, power shifts, those sorts of things. So working out those structures and then putting it on its feet became a conversation between our DP and Amber working out structurally how each scene was shot. Each sequence was shot differently, to give a different tonality and different feeling to every scene. So it doesn't feel like we're constantly coming back exactly to the same place in the same way. Hopefully, the way that each scene is shot is also evoking what is being expressed between the two of them.

So it's sort of a combination of all those elements that serves to work out how it's not simply just two men sitting in front of each other. The fear would be that it would get banal after a certain period of time. I mean, thankfully the conversations in and of themselves are so dynamic and so fascinating anyway, but it was obviously extremely important that we shoot it in such a way that it doesn't leave people kind of hanging. But we spent a lot of time in that room, and it was really fun to work all of that out and to figure out the energy of those scenes.