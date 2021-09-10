Tye Sheridan Dishes On Working With Oscar Isaac And A Possible Return To X-Men - Exclusive

The new thriller "The Card Counter" reunites actors Oscar Isaac and Tye Sheridan, who last appeared together in 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse." Sheridan made his franchise debut in that film as a young version of original X-Men member Scott Summers aka Cyclops (previously played in "X-Men" films by James Marsden), while a heavily made-up and costumed Isaac appeared in the title role, an ancient mutant named En Sabah Nur, who awakens after thousands of years and plans to remake the world — even if it destroys humanity in the process.

"The Card Counter" is quite a different animal. Sheridan and Isaac both play lonely men, adrift and haunted by the ghosts of their unexpectedly connected past, with nary a blast beam nor CG-enhanced super-being in sight. In an exclusive interview, Sheridan told Looper that he enjoyed getting to work with Isaac on a straight acting piece, and commiserated with what the latter went through when he played En Sabah Nur.

"I just felt so bad for him [on 'X-Men'] because we were outside shooting in Montreal in the summer," recalled Sheridan. "It can get really muggy and warm. It's a bit like New York. He just had all these prosthetics and this crazy cape thing, and I remember the way he would sit down. He couldn't even sit in a chair. He just had to sit on a stool that was elevated. He just looked uncomfortable all the time. I just remember looking at him sometimes and feeling so sorry for him. So this was a much better experience as far as comfortability."