What If...? Episode 5 Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Vision And Wanda

After two devastating episodes of "What If...," we were dealt another blow with a third tragic storyline the fifth week into the series. Episode 5 saw a zombie virus take over the planet, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes did their best to stop it. A majority of the original Avengers are wiped out from the virus, and a new team forms to try and find a solution to the global issue. Survivors include Peter Parker, Happy Hogan, Bucky Barnes, Okoye, Sharon Carter, Hope Van Dyne, Bruce Banner, and Kurt from "Ant-Man."

Later in the episode, the team tracks down a beacon, leading them to Vision, who is stationed at Camp Lehigh. There, they find out that the Mind Stone is the key to eradicating the virus as it keeps the zombies at bay and can help reverse its effects. When Bucky finds a legless T'Challa in the facility, it's revealed that Vision is keeping him alive to feed Wanda, who has become a zombie. It would be no issue for Vision to take out Wanda with his powers, but he opts to keep her "alive" because he loves her and cannot imagine a world without her. It's a strikingly familiar story to one we've heard before in the MCU.