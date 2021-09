Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

The MCU Finally Mentions This Famous Marvel Character In What If...? Episode 5

Contains spoilers for Episode 5 of "What If...?"

Episode 5 of "What If...?" features a large group of famous MCU characters. At the forefront of the episode is Peter Parker, who Tom Holland, unfortunately, did not voice. Spider-Man watches the people he loves die throughout the episode, including Happy Hogan, Bruce Banner, and Hope Van Dyne, with whom he forms a bond throughout the episode.

After it's revealed that Hope has a cut on her arm — meaning she will soon be zombified — Peter talks to her about the people he's already lost in his life. He mentions Tony Stark, who we saw as a zombie in the episode's opening scene, and Aunt May who is overtaken by the virus off-screen. Here, he mentions another famous name, one that many were waiting to hear in the MCU. We thought the day would never come, but a famous Marvel Comics character became canon in the universe thanks to one comment from an animated Peter.