The MCU Finally Mentions This Famous Marvel Character In What If...? Episode 5

Contains spoilers for Episode 5 of "What If...?"

Episode 5 of "What If...?" features a large group of famous MCU characters. At the forefront of the episode is Peter Parker, who Tom Holland, unfortunately, did not voice. Spider-Man watches the people he loves die throughout the episode, including Happy Hogan, Bruce Banner, and Hope Van Dyne, with whom he forms a bond throughout the episode.

After it's revealed that Hope has a cut on her arm — meaning she will soon be zombified — Peter talks to her about the people he's already lost in his life. He mentions Tony Stark, who we saw as a zombie in the episode's opening scene, and Aunt May who is overtaken by the virus off-screen. Here, he mentions another famous name, one that many were waiting to hear in the MCU. We thought the day would never come, but a famous Marvel Comics character became canon in the universe thanks to one comment from an animated Peter.