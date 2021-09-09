Where Is Ashley Scott Now?

Ashley Scott acted her way into a generation of people's hearts thanks to her performance in the 2005 romantic-comedy "Just Friends." She played Janice, who was best friends with Chris (Ryan Reynolds) in high school. Years later, the two reunite after Chris has lost a considerable amount of weight, and he works tirelessly to move beyond the label of being just friends.

The early- to mid-2000s were a great time for Scott's career. She was part of a superhero project in the prematurely canceled "Birds of Prey" series, where she suited up as Helena Kyle, a.k.a. Huntress. Her resume also includes roles in "Lost," "Into the Blue," and "Strange Wilderness."

Plenty of people go back to watch these projects over the years, and as such, it's only natural to wonder what Scott is up to these days. She hasn't been as busy lately, but she still manages to get a few acting roles under her belt.