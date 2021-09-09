New Warriors' Showrunner Reveals The Shocking Reason It Was Canceled

With a few notable exceptions, Disney holds its Marvel Television brand in one basket: Disney+. It didn't used to be that way. It wasn't so long ago that there was a shared "Defenders" universe on Netflix, "The Gifted" aired on Fox, and there was even a crossover between the Hulu series "Runaways" and Freeform's "Cloak & Dagger."

As of now, absolutely none of those shows exist — thanks in no small part to the merger between Disney and 20th Century Fox. There are shows that never even made it to air in the first place within recent Marvel memory: "Ghost Rider," "Tigra & Dazzler," and even a "Howard the Duck" series all spring to mind.

And then there's another series fans were excited about, one that even shot a pilot that was ultimately rejected: the Squirrel Girl-starring, half-hour sitcom series "New Warriors." The show, which was set to air on Freeform, never saw the light of day and, while some assumed this was a result of the merger, it seems like there was another, far more upsetting reason why "New Warriors" was allegedly snuffed out before release.