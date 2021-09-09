What Is The Song In The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer?

That thrumming beat. Those spooky vocals. The psychedelic sound as it all comes together. There's something about the song in the "The Matrix: Resurrections" trailer that's eerily familiar. And let's be honest, the truth is you've probably heard it before if you've ever tuned in to a classic rock station or, perhaps, attended a 1960s-themed party.

It certainly sets a tone for the film, following Neo's (Keanu Reeves) question to his therapist (Neal Patrick Harris). "Am I crazy?" Neo asks in the trailer. And though the answer is, "We don't use that word in here," the scenes that follow show us exactly what's led him to wonder about the state of his sanity. We watch, entranced, as Neo swallows pills, steps through a mirror, morphs into an older man, and encounters various objects and images related to rabbits. All the while, that song in the background builds the mood — and references rabbits, too.

As trailers are meant to do, this one leaves us curious. We'll have to wait until the movie's release on December 22 to get all the answers we crave. But in the meantime, finding out more about the song—and those rabbit references — is fair game for fans to dig into.