A New Trailer For Ron's Gone Wrong Teases Action-Packed Hijinks

There appears to be a common thread among animated children's movies as of late. "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" told the story of technology run amok and what happens when dangerous gadgets fall into the wrong hands. With similar themes comes "Ron's Gone Wrong," which takes a unique approach to offer an allegory about how we shouldn't spend so much of our lives reliant on untested technology.

The film follows Barney (Jack Dylan Glazer), a bit of an outcast at his school because he's the only kid who doesn't have a B-bot. This walking companion does everything your smartphone does and serves as a friend to talk to. Barney maligns his situation until the fateful day comes when he finally receives a B-bot of his very own named Ron (Zach Galifianakis) ... but something's not quite right with it.

Based on the trailer, the film promises plenty of action and heartwarming moments to entertain children and adults alike. It's definitely a project to keep your eye on, especially seeing how it's the first animated film to come out of 20th Century Studios since Blue Sky Studios shut down.