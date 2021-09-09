Harvey Guillén Dishes On Taika Waititi's Future With What We Do In The Shadows - Exclusive

Looper had the good fortune to interview Harvey Guillén and Kayvan Novak, who play Guillermo and Nandor the Relentless, respectively on "What We Do in the Shadows." They spoke extensively about Season 3 and beyond, which led into a discussion of Taika Waititi, who serves as an executive producer on the show. He also directed a few episodes during Season 1 in addition to reprising his character, Viago, from the original film.

He hasn't been back to direct since Season 1, and according to Harvey Guillén, he's just booked solid these days. "He's busy making tons of movies and other projects ... [Filming Season 3 was] during COVID time, so even if he wanted to, he couldn't," explained Guillén. "And then we could have him, but probably wasn't available schedule-wise." He went on to explain that the show remains in good hands thanks to executive producer Stefani Robinson, and that's the way it was always meant to be.

"After the first two seasons, they were going to hand over the baton to [Robinson and Paul Simms], which they've been amazing and great captains," Guillén said. "So, yeah. I feel like if Taika comes back ... we know that he's a character in this world. He might come back. You never know."

It would be a real treat for fans to see Waititi don the fangs once again. But between "Thor: Love and Thunder" and his upcoming role in "Our Flag Means Death," his calendar must be full. Luckily, Guillén, Novak, and the rest of the cast are more than up to the task of bringing the laughs.

