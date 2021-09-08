Nicole Kidman's $25 Million AMC Commercial Has The Internet Furious

Nicole Kidman stars in a first-of-its-kind ad campaign for AMC Theaters that sets out to convince film fans that "We Make Movies Better." However, with the world still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, many saw the spots as inherently tone-deaf and took to the internet to make their frustrations known.

The international cinema company told CNN that the $25 million advertisement effort "is the first such multi-media campaign in AMC's 101-year history," and potentially the first rolled out by a major American theatre. Businesses like AMC previously had little reason to advertise on multiple platforms, especially on outlets such as network television, as they rely on the extensive marketing campaigns run by individual films to bring viewers to their locations. AMC might then play ads to a captive audience, but they are rarely seen outside that space.

The ads will run across the United States and in nine European countries, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and debuted with a 60-second spot that featured the face of the campaign, Kidman, visiting an empty theatre. However, the advertisement's emphasis on the superiority of the moviegoing experience, instead of the global health crisis that has devastated theatre attendance, has upset more than a few film fans.