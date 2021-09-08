The What If...? Episode 5 Moment That Went Too Far

Contains spoilers for Episode 5 of "What If...?"

"What If...?" continues to explore the many different potential realities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As a result, fans have seen some truly radical reinterpretations of huge MCU movies so far. Episode 2 sees T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) join the Ravagers in a remixed version of "Guardians of the Galaxy," while Episode 4 looks at how Christine's (Rachel McAdams) death would have affected Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberatch) in his solo movie. Then there's Episode 5 ... which takes things to a particularly grisly place.

The episode reveals that a zombie virus was picked up by Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) while she was trapped in the Quantum Realm during "Ant-Man and The Wasp." When Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) rescues his lost love, he unleashes the virus on the world — and it quickly overwhelms Earth's mightiest heroes. Yes, you read that right, zombie Avengers. This isn't the first time Marvel fans have seen the undead, as Robert Kirkman helmed the "Marvel Zombies" limited comic series back in 2005 (via Fandom).

But it's a dire state of affairs for those who survived in "What If...?," since the zombies can still use their respective superpowers. Thankfully, the surviving heroes like Spider-Man (voiced by Hudson Thames), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Sharon Carter (Emily Van Camp) find a signal coming from Camp Lehigh, New Jersey, that could lead to a cure.

Unfortunately that isn't the case, and the episode takes things a step too far.