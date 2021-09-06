The Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Trailer Crushed A Popular Fan Theory
For quite some time, rumors have suggested there will be some major cameos in the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are rumored to return as their versions of Peter Parker from earlier Spidey films. At the same time, some famous former on-screen Spider-Man villains are also suspected of appearing. The only confirmed appearance of a former Spider-Man film star is Alfred Molina, who will appear as Doc Ock in "No Way Home." Molina himself confirmed his appearance to Variety, and we got our first glimpse of the star back in action in the first trailer for the movie.
Some moments in the trailer hinted that there would be appearances from Jamie Foxx's Electro from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin from "Spider-Man." We never see these characters outright, but the appearance of the lighting and a menacing one-of-a-kind laugh suggest both actors will show up in "No Way Home." Additionally, there was one faceless man in the trailer who many fans felt was Matt Murdock, who is with Tom Holland's Peter in an interrogation room. The man has rolled up sleeves and slams file folders down next to Peter, and trailer viewers were convinced this was Charlie Cox returning as the Netflix character he portrayed for four seasons on "Daredevil." However, some new evidence is crushing this fan theory, and it's a major disappointment.
Those are not Charlie Cox's arms in the No Way Home trailer
As much of a bummer as this is, those mysterious arms in the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer do not belong to Charlie Cox. In an interview with Newsweek, the actor flat out said, "I can confirm those are not my arms." But this isn't the evidence that debunks the theory. Statements like that from Cox have to be taken with a grain of salt, as cameos have to be protected at all costs. The new evidence which crushes the theory comes from footage from the IMAX trailer for "No Way Home."
A fan who recently attended a viewing of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" shared a video to Twitter of the "No Way Home" trailer, which played before the film. Due to the increased aspect ratio of the IMAX trailer, viewers were able to see more of the mysterious man. In this trailer, his face is visible, and it clearly is not Cox. It looks like the same DODC agent we see in the same scene who has a jacket on, but the editing makes it look like two different people. This is a significant blow for "Daredevil" fans hoping to see Cox appear in an MCU project. However, some fans still hope that Matt Murdock will show up, and this new evidence doesn't necessarily prove he's not in the film at all.