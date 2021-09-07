The Surprising Reason David Chase Came Back To The Sopranos

Speaking with Deadline, Chase noted that when he decided to revisit "The Sopranos" with "The Many Saints Of Newark," he wasn't involved in many other projects. However, the inactivity isn't from a lack of trying. The screenwriter recounted quite a few projects he tried to get off the ground after his film debut, "Not Fade Away." Chase said that he wrote a six-part six-hour series on the "beginnings of Hollywood" for HBO but filming location and money were issues. Another planned project for Paramount never took off due to the studio not landing the right actress. However, everything really came to a halt for Chase after some health issues.

"I had a lot of ideas, I was continuing to do stuff, but it kind of stopped when my wife became ill," he said. "Then I had a heart attack, and so, I just wasn't doing anything."

Although Chase said in the Deadline interview that the idea for a prequel story of sorts set in Newark originated during the second year of "The Sopranos," he initially had no desire ever to go back to the idea or expand the "Sopranos" universe. But with a lull in projects and consistent encouragement from producer Toby Emmerich and his writing partner Lawrence Konner, Chase decided the time was right to do the movie.