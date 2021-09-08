Meng'er Zhang Reveals What It Was Really Like Working With Shang-Chi's All-Star Cast - Exclusive

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" has a pretty stacked cast. In addition to the core crop of young talent — Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and new star Meng'er Zhang — the movie boasts some top-tier actors who have spent decades headlining movies. Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, and Ben Kingsley are all major players in "Shang-Chi," and it's easy to wonder what it's like working near such star power. Looper recently interviewed Zhang, who helped provide some insight into that question.

"Shang-Chi" is Zhang's first movie role. She spent the past decade or so performing theater across China, and she didn't even know she was auditioning for a Marvel movie until she was flown in for a chemistry test with Liu. The fact that she'd be sharing the screen with the likes of Leung, Yeoh, and Kingsley, however, came as an even bigger shock.

"I watched their films prior to working with them," she said, also emphasizing that "working with them is like a dream." She then told us about their relentless work ethic, their "goofy" personalities, and the lessons she learned from sharing a soundstage with some of the greats.