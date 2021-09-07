The Upcoming Movie That Leslie Odom Jr. Didn't Even Realize He Auditioned For

In the modern era of rapid information sharing through ubiquitous cell phones and internet connections, keeping a secret in the movie industry can be tricky. After all, blockbuster films list hundreds of people in their credits, and when everyone has a camera on their phone, sensitive details are hard to keep under wraps.

This is why actors in the MCU have to follow strict rules regarding closely guarded script secrets to keep dedicated fans from hearing spoilers that could reveal significant plot twists. While the intensely structured and successful MCU might be on the extreme end of the spectrum as far as protecting secrets goes, Disney is far from the only production studio that goes to intense efforts to keep their projects a secret.

For instance, Tony-winning actor Leslie Odom Jr. recently shared a story about a part he landed in a high-profile HBO project that he never even learned the name of while trying out for the role. The fact that he never knew was especially remarkable, considering that the film was a part of the premium cable and streaming service's best-known properties. Here is the upcoming movie that Odom didn't even know that he had auditioned for.