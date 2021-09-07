Another Fan Favorite Is Returning To Grey's Anatomy In Season 18

Lately it seems like "Grey's Anatomy" is on a roll when it comes to bringing back fan-favorite characters. With the dawning of the 18th season imminent, fans have heard a number of exciting announcements about returning stars.

On September 2, Deadline reported that Kate Walsh, who was last seen in 2012's Season 8 after appearing in 59 episodes early on in the series' run, would be making a multiple-episode return as neonatal doc Addison Montgomery — and she's just the latest to once again walk the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Kate Burton, who plays Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) mother, Ellis Gray, is also slated to recur in Season 18, even though the character died in Season 3.

A few seasons back, ABC pleased "Grey's Anatomy" fans by bringing back Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman in Season 14. She had been a regular in Seasons 6-8 before returning in Season 14 briefly, and then re-joined the main cast in Season 15 (via Deadline). Then, this past spring, producers surprised fans with a recurring dream motif throughout Season 17, that allowed the returns of Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd and T.R. Knight as George O'Malley, along with Chyler Leigh as Lexi Grey and Erik Dane as Mark Sloan. Deadline also noted that executive producer Krista Vernoff introduced the theme to the show "to bring joy amid the grim realities of the pandemic as reflected on 'Grey's.'"

If this is a trend that's going to continue to "bring joy" to fans, we're here for it.