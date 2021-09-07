This Is Who Zachary Levi Wants Shazam To Fight From The MCU

Shortly after being asked who he'd like Shazam! to fight in the MCU, Zachary Levi mentioned a character he already has a connection with. "Split decision for me, it's either fight Thor, cause you know we're both like Gods of Thunder essentially; shooting electricity at each other," he said. "Plus, you know, I kinda made a little cameo in that whole situation. Just the irony of it would be fun." Levi is referring to his role as Fandral in "Thor: The Dark World" and "Thor: Ragnarok" — where Hela (Cate Blanchet) swiftly killed him in the film's first act.

The actor replaced Josh Dallas, who played one of the Warriors Three in the original "Thor." According to CBR, Dallas had to step away from the MCU because it conflicted with his scheduling on "Once Upon a Time." Levi enjoyed his time in the MCU and further noted at Dragon Con that if "[he] didn't die there, [he] wouldn't be alive here." His comment suggests that if Fandral was still alive in the MCU, he might not have been offered the role of Shazam! in the DCEU.

When it comes to the other Marvel character he'd like to fight, Levi said it was none other than everyone's favorite Web-Slinger. "But also, I think there's only one character, in all of comic-dom, both DC, Marvel, whatever it is, there's only one character that I think is similar to Billy Batson: and it's Peter Parker," he said. "I think Billy and Peter having a fight would be really fun... they would become friends after the fight!" That's definitely a battle we'd pay to see, but with both characters being so genuine and naive at times, they would probably end up shaking hands like Levi mentioned.