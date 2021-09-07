This Is Who Zachary Levi Wants Shazam To Fight From The MCU
Zachary Levi is set to return as Billy Batson in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" after starring in the character's origin film, which debuted in 2019. Shazam! is one of the newer superheroes to join the DCEU, following in the footsteps of Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot). Levi absolutely nailed his role as the hero, and "Shazam!" is one of the highest-rated films in the DCEU per its 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Levi recently attended Dragon Con (via The Direct) with some of his "Fury of the Gods" co-stars, and the group answered fan questions. Convention-goers often ask actors in the MCU and DCEU about the other universe and who they might beat in a fight. That's exactly what happened when Levi and his co-stars were asked about who they would want to battle in the MCU. The actor has clearly pondered this question before and had a well-thought-out response.
Zachary Levi wants to fight two MCU heroes
Shortly after being asked who he'd like Shazam! to fight in the MCU, Zachary Levi mentioned a character he already has a connection with. "Split decision for me, it's either fight Thor, cause you know we're both like Gods of Thunder essentially; shooting electricity at each other," he said. "Plus, you know, I kinda made a little cameo in that whole situation. Just the irony of it would be fun." Levi is referring to his role as Fandral in "Thor: The Dark World" and "Thor: Ragnarok" — where Hela (Cate Blanchet) swiftly killed him in the film's first act.
The actor replaced Josh Dallas, who played one of the Warriors Three in the original "Thor." According to CBR, Dallas had to step away from the MCU because it conflicted with his scheduling on "Once Upon a Time." Levi enjoyed his time in the MCU and further noted at Dragon Con that if "[he] didn't die there, [he] wouldn't be alive here." His comment suggests that if Fandral was still alive in the MCU, he might not have been offered the role of Shazam! in the DCEU.
When it comes to the other Marvel character he'd like to fight, Levi said it was none other than everyone's favorite Web-Slinger. "But also, I think there's only one character, in all of comic-dom, both DC, Marvel, whatever it is, there's only one character that I think is similar to Billy Batson: and it's Peter Parker," he said. "I think Billy and Peter having a fight would be really fun... they would become friends after the fight!" That's definitely a battle we'd pay to see, but with both characters being so genuine and naive at times, they would probably end up shaking hands like Levi mentioned.