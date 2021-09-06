The Beloved Sitcom You Forgot Michael K. Williams Was In

Michael K. Williams was an amazing actor with over 100 roles in television and movies. He's even lent his voice to some very popular video games. He's best known for bringing his powerful presence to his strong supporting roles on "The Wire," "Boardwalk Empire," and "Lovecraft Country." Many of the characters he played were on the wrong side of the law but still had noble goals and ambitions.

According to Variety and many other sources, Williams was found dead in his apartment on September 6, 2021. He was a beloved actor and will be sorely missed by his fans, including those who appreciated his departure from the gritty roles that made him famous to dip his toe in the comedy pool. He wanted to express his funny side so much that he eventually got a few guest appearances on one of the funniest (and most underrated) sitcoms of all time.