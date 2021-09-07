The Wild Stories Bruce Dern Told On The Set Of The Gateway - Exclusive

Sometimes a good movie finds its best moments when a legendary performer lends their decades of experience to the proceedings. The latest Olivia Munn and Shea Whigham movie, "The Gateway," spends its runtime dealing with a lot of heavy stuff: addiction, poverty, abuse, and growing up inside an unfeeling system after being orphaned by the people who are supposed to love you most.

At the root of "The Gateway" is this story of Parker (Whigham), a man traumatized by his experiences growing up in the foster system, who turns around and becomes a social worker. It's a tale as old as time — a child who suffers immeasurable pain and loss and, as a direct result, bakes into their adult life the desire to prevent other children from suffering in the same way.

Parker tries to help Dahlia (Olivia Munn) properly care for her daughter while the father is in prison, but when he gets out of jail, the work to build a healthy, safe living situation falls apart. As Dahlia's struggles peak, Parker's substance abuse tears him back down — and that's where legendary actor Bruce Dern comes in. Without giving the story away, Dern plays a pivotal role in "The Gateway," despite only appearing in a few scenes.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Shea Whigham and Olivia Munn talked about the absolutely wild stories Dern told while he was on set.