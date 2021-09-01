Frank Grillo Dishes On The Gateway And His MCU Future - Exclusive Interview

Everybody in "The Gateway" has got a reason for why they're doing what they're doing. Parker's got his problems with his dad. Dahlia is dealing with kid and husband stuff. Everyone's got a reason for making bad choices. But Duke, he's just doing his thing. I need a backstory. Does the man have a sob story? What did you sort of figure out was happening that got him to the place he's at?

For Duke, he's a guy who is a hustler, who is a street guy, has been a survivor since he can remember. And I know guys like this. I grew up in the Bronx in New York City, and some of the cruelest guys were these street guys, who also looked cool. And they just did what they had to do with the resources that they had. You know what I mean? It's not a matter of bad or good, it's a matter of, "This is what I'm presented with. These are my options. I'm either going to starve, or I'm going to be really great at what I have to do." And I think that's what this guy is. I think he could have run his own company if he was on the right side of the wall.



It's interesting that you said that you sort of tapped into growing up the Bronx. The very first thing I thought about him was, "The man dresses ostentatiously."

Yeah. Yeah, he's gaudy. He's gaudy.



How much say did you have in that kind of stuff, and is that an aspect of the character that sort of helped you unlock and understand him?

Yeah, look, those are my choices with the director. When I read the script, it reminded me of the Scott Glenn character in "Urban Cowboy," who was kind of flashy and cool. He didn't say a whole lot, but he was in control. He stole the girl for a little while, he did his thing, and then that was that. And then he turned out to be not such a good guy. But Scott Glenn was my inspiration for how I looked. And I wanted that to be an element of this guy. I wanted the audience to go, "Wow, this guy's..." I mean, he's a flashy dude. He's taken some time to get dressed in the morning.