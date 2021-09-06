Adult Swim Keeps The Live-Action Rick And Morty Promos Coming, And We Need A Full Episode

The "Back to the Future" influence on "Ricky and Morty" has been evident from the get-go, but if you had any doubts about the cartoon's main inspiration, then Adult Swim's latest set of publicity stunts have confirmed it once and for all.

Last week, a live-action teaser, seemingly starring the Doc himself, Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future"), and Jaeden Martell ("Knives Out") as the titular characters, hit the internet and caused a buzz among fans of the animated series. The footage depicts the live-action Rick and Morty hopping out of a portal that appears in their garage, potentially teasing an episode in this style.

Of course, this is Adult Swim we're talking about, so the trailers could have been a prank designed to cause a stir and generate hype for the animated show. However, two more live-action clips featuring the aforementioned actors have been released, and they make the notion of a live-action episode seem more enticing.