Why Shang-Chi May Not Release In China

Marvel's most recent release, the highly-anticipated "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," starring Simu Liu as the title character, is already super successful. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie's first weekend profit of over $71 million in the US broke Labor Day weekend records, while critics also love the film. "Shang-Chi" has a 92% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Wendy Ide of The Observer stating, "It's vanishingly rare for a film to actually deserve its hype. But 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' does so, and more."

While "Shang-Chi" is sure to achieve more success in the coming weeks, there's one major obstacle standing in the way of the movie's worldwide box office returns, and that's China. As of right now, the newest Marvel film has not been approved to be released in China yet, and this could have a major effect — and not a good one — on the overall financial success of "Shang-Chi." Unlike most other countries that have a free market for cinema, China enacts strong censorship and requires a film to be approved in order to be shown within the country. As China continues to grow and become a key movie market, evident in CNBC's table showing the increasing percentage of box office sales from China in MCU profits, a film not being approved for distribution there will definitely affect its overall success.

While it's still possible for "Shang-Chi" to get a release in China, it's looking less and less likely. But why exactly is China so opposed to the film?