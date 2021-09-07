Nathan Dean Reveals How He Really Feels About Jackson's Ending In The Originals - Exclusive

Before Nathan Dean was getting his extraterrestrial on as Max Evans in "Roswell, New Mexico," the actor bore his claws during the full moon as Jackson Kenner in the Louisiana Bayou on "The Originals." Like most werewolves in the series, though, his character met somewhat of a grisly end. Having the Mikaelsons in your life without being in the actual family is almost certainly a death sentence, and sadly, Jackson ended up on the wrong side of the claw.

Yet The CW is an expert at pulling on fans' heartstrings during (or after) death scenes, sprinkling in some beauty onto the sadness. Fans got a taste of that in the finale when Jackson's once stepdaughter Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) briefly meets him and the rest of her slain family in the afterlife for some much-needed closure.

Looper spoke to Nathan Dean during an exclusive interview for "Roswell, New Mexico," where he dished on his thoughts on Jackson's ending on "The Originals" and whether he'd be down to head to Mystic Falls in some capacity to appear on the spin-off, "Legacies." He also delved into the rich folklore and history of the "Vampire Diaries" franchise.