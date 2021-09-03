Neil Gaiman's Dead Boy Detectives Gets Series Order From HBO Max

You'd be hard pressed to find a more bankably adaptable four-word elevator pitch than "Neil Gaiman comic book." It's a combination of great tastes that taste great together, according to studios. A swath of Gaiman's works have been brought to the screen in the last few years, with an equally impressive glut of offerings currently in the process of getting there. "Sandman" is on its way, "Lucifer" is wrapping up, "American Gods" has finished its run, and more "Good Omens" are on approach.

Now, Variety reports that HBO Max put in a pilot order for another Gaiman story. "Dead Boy Detectives," which the best-selling author co-created with artists Malcolm Jones III and Matt Wagner during his run on Vertigo's "Sandman," is coming to the streaming service in the near future.

The pilot, slated to be written by "Supernatural" and "The Flight Attendant" scribe Steve Yockey, is still far removed from having anything close to an official release date, but is currently expected to begin shooting by the end of 2021.