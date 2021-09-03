How Cinderella's Billy Porter Really Feels About Playing Fab G

A fresh take on "Cinderella" has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. It's film with modern humor, musical numbers set to pop songs, and a new look at some cherished characters.

The world of Amazon's "Cinderella," directed by Kay Cannon, at first looks a lot like what viewers might expect from a traditional rendition of the story, with period-appropriate sets and beautiful costumes. The film contains many of the same characters and story beats that anyone familiar with the fairy tale would recognize, as the story revolves around a young woman, Ella (Camila Cabello) who wants to attend a local ball, only to be thwarted by her evil stepmother, Vivian (Idina Menzel).

However, viewers will know that "Cinderella" is headed in a new direction as soon her Fabulous Godmother, or Fab G (Billy Porter), shows up. Fab G arrives in a glittery golden outfit, and sets "Cinderella" on her way to the ball. From there, "Cinderella" defies expectations, as Ella tries to balance her affections for Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine) with career ambitions that begin with her dress shop, Dresses by Ella.

As such a crucial point of deviation from the fairy tale, Billy Porter's portrayal of Fab G in "Cinderella" proves pivotal in setting the tone for the rest of the story. Porter spoke about his experience filming this updated version of the classic story, and in the process revealed how he really felt about playing Fab G.