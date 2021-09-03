How Frank Grillo's Bronx Roots Inspired His Character In The Gateway - Exclusive

The new Lionsgate film "The Gateway" is one full of rich, complex characters. It's a story about being trapped within the confines of your own circumstances, and the herculean (and sometimes fruitless) attempts we make to escape those circumstances.

The film is focused primarily on two figures: Parker (Shea Whigham) and Dahlia (Olivia Munn). Parker grew up inside the foster system, a victim of a world that didn't have room for him. His solution is to become a social worker and to try and prevent other kids from finding themselves in similarly damaging circumstances. But like many people on deeply personal missions, Parker struggles with his own temperament and his own problems — like substance abuse.

Dahlia is among the people Parker is trying to help. She's a mother raising a daughter whose father is incarcerated. Dahlia has her demons, too, but she has very little time to focus on them with a kid to raise — and things get a lot worse when her former partner gets out of jail only to immediately find himself in the middle of a drug deal gone awry.

At the center of all this strife is Duke (Frank Grillo), the man operating the deal and threatening the safety of everyone around them. Looper sat down with Grillo to talk about how he built a character around Duke, and made him feel as dangerous as he does.