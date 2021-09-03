Will Eternals Be Available On Disney+ Premier Access?

With "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" now in theaters and wowing critics, Disney and Marvel will soon shift their focus to the release of "Eternals." Directed by the Oscar-winning Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland," "The Rider") and starring Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and more, the hotly-anticipated blockbuster will finally bring the titular Eternals to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and chronicle their adventures as they protect the Earth from cosmic entities known as The Celestials. The "Eternals" trailer footage shows that Zhao has been allowed to bring her own artistic sensibilities to the table as well, which has led to many feeling fans excited to see a different kind of superhero movie.

Of course, the big question is: How and where can audiences watch "Eternals" when it's finally released in November? Disney has made some of its tentpole releases, such as "Black Widow," "Cruella," and "Jungle Cruise" available to view simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access in recent months. However, "Shang-Chi" saw the House of Mouse give one of its major 2021 games an exclusive theatrical release (for the time being), suggesting that the company may be returning to a traditional release model moving forward.

So what is the studio's plans for its next superhero offering?