Reservation Dogs Fans Just Got Fantastic News
One of the best new shows on streaming will be around for at least a bit longer.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, FX on Hulu has renewed "Reservation Dogs," a half-hour comedy about four Indigenous teenagers in Oklahoma scamming their way into earning enough money to move to California, for a second season. The news comes while the show is still in the middle of its first season. Clearly, there's enough confidence the show will continue offering powerhouse storylines while introducing audiences to some of the most talented young actors working today.
It's a significant development not just for fans of high-quality television but for those seeking greater representation in media, too. The show was created by Indigenous artists Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo and features predominantly Indigenous actors, writers, and directors. President of original programming at FX, Nick Grad, had this to say of the renewal: "We couldn't wait to share 'Reservation Dogs' with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We're happy to put in an early order for another season. Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV's best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent."
It's plenty of reason to celebrate amongst the cast and crew.
Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi, and more rejoice over Reservation Dogs Season 2
Season 1 of "Reservation Dogs" proved how well the show could juggle comedic and dramatic elements, offering a poignant glimpse into what life is like on reservations. There's already been a great deal of development on the show so far as Bear Smallhill (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) struggles with being the group's de facto leader. At the same time, Elora (Devery Jacobs) considers joining another gang. Co-creator Sterlin Harjo couldn't contain his excitement of continuing these characters' stories, taking to Instagram to write, "Thanks for all the love." In true Waititi fashion, he wrote on his own page, "Skoden biaaaa*ch!"
Devery Jacobs took time on her social media to exclaim the importance of telling Indigenous stories: "Niawenhkó:wa — thank you so much everyone for all the streams! Indigenous stories are necessary. Indigenous stories are valid. Indigenous stories are beautiful — and we are just scratching the surface!" Lane Factor, who plays Cheese on the series, got in on the celebration, stating, "SEASON 2!!! STOODIS."
There's no word yet on when we might expect Season 2 to drop, but fortunately, we still have a good portion of Season 1 to get through to hold us over. "Reservation Dogs" has been one of the most critically successful new series to release in 2021, currently holding a 100% rating amongst critics on Rotten Tomatoes. You can catch up with the low-key adventures of Bear, Elora, and everyone else making rez life work with FX on Hulu now.