Reservation Dogs Fans Just Got Fantastic News

One of the best new shows on streaming will be around for at least a bit longer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, FX on Hulu has renewed "Reservation Dogs," a half-hour comedy about four Indigenous teenagers in Oklahoma scamming their way into earning enough money to move to California, for a second season. The news comes while the show is still in the middle of its first season. Clearly, there's enough confidence the show will continue offering powerhouse storylines while introducing audiences to some of the most talented young actors working today.

It's a significant development not just for fans of high-quality television but for those seeking greater representation in media, too. The show was created by Indigenous artists Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo and features predominantly Indigenous actors, writers, and directors. President of original programming at FX, Nick Grad, had this to say of the renewal: "We couldn't wait to share 'Reservation Dogs' with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We're happy to put in an early order for another season. Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV's best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent."

It's plenty of reason to celebrate amongst the cast and crew.