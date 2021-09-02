Fans Of Big Shot Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

That's right. As reported by Deadline, Disney+ officially renewed "Big Shot" for a second season, on September 2, 2021.

As part of the announcement, both Stamos and co-creator David E. Kelley released statements celebrating the news. "We are thrilled to be returning with Big Shot," Kelley said. "The show has touched so many hearts — John Stamos' brilliance, especially, as Coach Marvyn Korn. We look forward to Season 2 and beyond."

"['Big Shot'] represents everything Disney is to me — family, inclusion, and unity," Stamos said. "But at its core, 'Big Shot' is about guts and heart, and that is what Disney+ demonstrated by giving us a second season. I am sending lots of love to the critics and fans that got up on their feet and cheered for us from the sidelines. I'm so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow. And yet, he still has so much more to learn ... thankfully he'll get that chance in Season 2."

Disney+ didn't specify when Season 2 will premiere, but production will reportedly begin in 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic repeatedly delayed production on Season 1, but altogether it took about six months to get the thing in the can. Principal photography began in November 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter) and shut down in March 2020 (via Variety). It resumed in January 2021 (via Deadline), and was wrapped by the end of February (via The Futon Critic). The show then premiered in April. Given that timeline, the earliest we can expect to see Coach Korn and the gang would be fall 2022.