Why Yellowstone Fans Think They've Spotted A Major Clue In The Season 4 Trailer

Ever since the cliffhanger ending of the "Yellowstone" Season 3 finale, fans of the Paramount Network's gritty modern Western have been waiting with bated breath for the answers to two huge questions: Who among John (Kevin Costner), Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Kayce (Luke Grimes) Dutton will survive the simultaneous attacks executed in the finale? And who of all the show's villains might be behind them?

Now some fans think a short teaser dropped on the show's social media accounts might hint at an unexpected mastermind behind the attempts at killing off most of the Dutton clan — and it's a name that's been kicking around the fan theory threads since Season 3 came to a close.

The teaser itself is simple. It starts with an overhead view of a shallow river. Water flows around a cluster of rocks. Birds chirp in the background. Then a gunshot sounds, and the water is disturbed by a splash, the source just out of the frame. As the ripples die down, a white hat floats downstream and the music picks up, with a threatening grind that might have been borrowed from the main theme from "Jaws."

Then, following the hat, a trail of blood floating on the river splits around a rock into what's surely a deliberate "Y." The tagline over it reads "Every. Body. Pays."