Stop And Go Trailer Promises A Rollicking And Slightly Inappropriate Road Trip Comedy

If you've been cooped up in your house for a while (and, let's face it, who hasn't) then you may be missing the singular experience that is rolling down the car window, feeling the wind on your face, and blasting the most embarrassing song you love to sing along with at the top of your lungs — otherwise known as "the road trip."

Even if you don't enjoy the sound of the stray Pizza-flavored Combos you picked up at a Quick Stop on Route 80 rolling around the floor of your car, you almost certainly at least love watching other people suffer trip-related indignities. "National Lampoon's Vacation," "The Blues Brothers," "Harold & Kumar go to White Castle," and a ton of other classic films represent one of the most beloved genres in the history of comedy filmmaking — the road trip movie.

And here in this, the era of our COVID despair, people still want a good road trip story, for our own catharsis if nothing else — and we're about to get one. We just got a trailer for the new Mallory Everton-starring and Stephen Meek-directed film "Stop and Go," and it is everything we want (and don't want to want but still secretly want) to see in a modern day road trip movie.