Stop And Go Trailer Promises A Rollicking And Slightly Inappropriate Road Trip Comedy
If you've been cooped up in your house for a while (and, let's face it, who hasn't) then you may be missing the singular experience that is rolling down the car window, feeling the wind on your face, and blasting the most embarrassing song you love to sing along with at the top of your lungs — otherwise known as "the road trip."
Even if you don't enjoy the sound of the stray Pizza-flavored Combos you picked up at a Quick Stop on Route 80 rolling around the floor of your car, you almost certainly at least love watching other people suffer trip-related indignities. "National Lampoon's Vacation," "The Blues Brothers," "Harold & Kumar go to White Castle," and a ton of other classic films represent one of the most beloved genres in the history of comedy filmmaking — the road trip movie.
And here in this, the era of our COVID despair, people still want a good road trip story, for our own catharsis if nothing else — and we're about to get one. We just got a trailer for the new Mallory Everton-starring and Stephen Meek-directed film "Stop and Go," and it is everything we want (and don't want to want but still secretly want) to see in a modern day road trip movie.
A comedy to help us survive the endless pandemic paranoia
The pitch for "Stop and Go" is very simple: sisters Jamie (Whitney Call) and Blake (Mallory Everton) find out that the nursing home where their grandmother resides is overrun by COVID-19. The only thing to do is get on the road and save the day — what could possibly go wrong?
The answer to "what could go wrong" is, of course, "literally everything." The first 20 seconds of the trailer are dedicated solely to trying to get the car's engine to start.
Billed as a "sick new comedy" and "the best road trip of the worst year," "Stop and Go" is absolutely about trying to travel in the middle of a pandemic. The trailer involves peeing in challenging places, questioning the safety of touching basically anything ever again, and a healthy dose of panic at the sight of people sneezing.
In short, if you, too, have spent a lot of the last almost two years hiding under the bed from the nightmare that is other people's bodily fluids, "Stop and Go," seems like it might help with your "Generalized Anxiety Disorder" that your "therapist" keeps telling you that you need to "deal with" by "at least trying a meditation app."
"Stop and Go" is in theaters and streaming beginning October 1.