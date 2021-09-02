The Real Way That Candyman's Absolutely Terrifying Score Was Created

"Candyman" has finally arrived, and Nia DaCosta's bone-chilling follow-up to the classic 1992 slasher flick of the same name has been scaring up solid box office returns (via Box Office Mojo) while scaring the heck out of horror movie lovers everywhere. It's also been giving new meaning to the term "socially-conscious horror," with DaCosta's horrifying tale leaning even further into the original film's racially-charged underbelly anyone could've imagined.

Those who've already endured a screening of "Candyman" would be quick to tell you the film's stunning original score is a big part of the film's intensely unsettling impact. After collaborating with the late, great experimental composer Jóhann Jóhannsson on a few projects, relative newcomer Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe took the composer's chair on "Candyman," crafting a uniquely terrifying soundscape that feels as much like character in the film as the Candyman himself.

Lowe took an unconventional path when conjuring the music of "Candyman," one that Jóhannsson himself likely would've appreciated. There are, of course, actual instruments at play throughout Lowe's score for "Candyman." But in a recent interview with IndieWire, the composer admitted he'd taken a distinctly outside-the-music-box approach to composing the film's score by utilizing several non-traditional sound sources.

As Lowe explained, "If I'm making a score, I want to have the sounds inside of the score be an integral part." Here's what he had to say about the process of scoring 2021's "Candyman."