The First Wheel Of Time Trailer Will Transport You To A Fantastical World

Amazon has an incredibly exciting fantasy project on the horizon. With magic and epic quests, it's the fulfillment of your wildest Dungeons & Dragons campaign. No, of course we're not talking about "Lord of the Rings." Why would you think that?

There's a different fantasy adaptation making its way to the streaming platform a lot sooner, and it's called "The Wheel of Time." It's based on the best-selling book series of the same name written by Robert Jordan, and the hype has been through the roof with this project ever since our first look at Rosamund Pike's Moiraine surfaced. The character's a magic-user who goes on a mission with five young people to determine which one of them is actually the reincarnation of the all-powerful Dragon, who will either save the world ... or destroy it.

Amazon is going all in on fantasy shows, and now, we have our best look yet at the project. The first trailer for "The Wheel of Time" is here, and it promises the most fantastic adventure that's ever happened in the Randlands.