The Star-Studded First Teaser For Red Notice Has Finally Arrived

When do you get when you cross two master thieves and a determined Interpol agent who is dead set on bringing them down? You get Netflix's "Red Notice," the new action-packed movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, which fans can bet will be a nonstop ride of thrills and fun. The film was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who has teamed up with Johnson before in both "Central Intelligence" and "Skyscraper," and this time the filmmaker has added even more star power to his latest action thriller.

Fresh off the success of "Free Guy," Ryan Reynolds goes from playing an unassuming hero to one of the most wanted criminals on the globe — a thief named Nolan Booth. Johnson is FBI agent John Hartley, who has been tasked with taking Booth down — however, the two may get more than they bargained for when they both go up against a beautiful master thief named Sarah Black, played by "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot.

Today, the teaser for "Red Notice" was released by Netflix, and if what we see in this sneak peek is anything to go by, fans are in for a wild ride.