The Real Reason Oscar Isaac Signed On To Appear In The Card Counter

Right now, you probably recognize actor Oscar Isaac from a few key roles. For one, you know him very well as Poe Dameron, one of the new generation of protagonists of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy. Alternatively, you might remember him as Apocalypse in "X-Men: Apocalypse," or as Nathan Bateman in 2015's "Ex Machina." You might even recognize his name as a star in upcoming projects such as the "Dune" remake, Marvel's "Moon Knight" television series, or the film adaptation of the video game, "Metal Gear Solid."

If you are familiar with Isaac's career, you might have noticed that most of his well-known roles are in big-budget mega-franchises where he plays supporting characters, or is part of an ensemble. Aside from his breakout role in the Coen Brothers' "Inside Llewyn Davis," Isaac just hasn't gotten many opportunities to really flex his acting chops for moviegoers.

However, the tide might turn for this "Star Wars" alumni with his next leading role in Paul Schrader's new film, "The Card Counter." In fact, the real reason Isaac took the role was to break away from his current mega-movie trend.