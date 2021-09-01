Here's How Shang-Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton Avoided Harmful Stereotypes

For the past several years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has found new strength in diversity. Following the runaway success of "Black Panther," which even found its way to an Oscar nomination for best picture, the largest movie franchise in history has made efforts to focus on diverse characters and their cultures. Now, with "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings," Marvel Studios brings what its cast of mostly Asian stars have called "a celebration of culture" to theaters worldwide.

Marvel's characters, however, have a long history, not all of it progressive. "Iron Man 3" famously avoided trafficking in racial stereotypes by revealing that Ben Kingsley's Mandarin was a character manufactured as cover for the real villain of the story, playing on American xenophobia to sow chaos. But the Mandarin of the comics was a crash course in orientalist stereotyping, an ill-defined character whose evil traits were closely linked with his Asian identity.

That was the challenge inherited by "Shang-Chi" director Destin Daniel Cretton when the studio handed him the reins for their latest feature film: to take a slate of characters rooted in damaging stereotypes and reimagine them for a modern audience without breaking the intricate continuity Marvel has spent the last decade building in the MCU. Speaking with Variety, Cretton opened up about his approach to filmmaking and explained how he built a world of martial arts and dynastic legacies without resorting to caricature.