Sarah Paulson Breaks Her Silence On The American Crime Story Controversy

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Sarah Paulson said "Fatphobia is real" and that she "regrets" contributing to the narrative by wearing a fat suit for "American Crime Story."

"It's very hard for me to talk about this without feeling like I'm making excuses," she told the outlet. "There's a lot of controversy around actors and fat suits, and I think that controversy is a legitimate one."

She brought up the question of how much responsibility "falls on the actor for choosing to [take the role that is] the challenge of a lifetime," pointing to the "magic" of hair, makeup, and costume departments. "Was I supposed to say no [to the part]?" she asked rhetorically. "I also know it's a privileged place to be sitting and thinking about it and reflecting on it, having already gotten to do it, and having had an opportunity that someone else didn't have."

"You can only learn what you learn when you learn it," she added, saying that she "wouldn't make the same choice going forward." On August 26, Paulson tweeted the article, and fans thanked her for addressing the controversy and explaining her commitment to the role. Others said that she had nothing to apologize for, prompting the debate to wage on in her replies.

"American Crime Story: Impeachment" premieres September 7 on FX.