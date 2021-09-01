James Wan's Latest Remarks About Malignant Will Have Horror Fans Losing It

Wan talked about "Malignant" at a press conference in the run-up to the movie's premiere (via CBR.com).

"When people ask me how to describe this film, I say it's a genre bender, but then the more correct way of describing it would be a genre blender, and the blender is my head, and all the stuff that I've filtered all through the years, growing up with all these filmmakers that I love, and this is the output of that blending," Wan said. "[Sam] Raimi is in there. [David] Cronenberg, [Asia] Argento, [Mario] Bava and [Brian] De Palma as well. It's a combination of things, and it's hard for me to sort of pinpoint it to one person, per se."

Wan also talked about the overall vibe he wanted "Malignant" to have. "When people ask me, 'What is the feel of the film?' or 'How would I describe it in a way where I don't describe the story?', I would say it's the kind of movie for me when I was growing up in the late '80s and early '90s where I would go to the video store," Wan continued. "We would travel all the way to the back of the video store to the horror section, and we'll go even deeper than that to the back shelves of the horror section, and the movie that we will pull out will be this film that we would have never seen before, but it has a cool cover. We've never heard of it, and I want 'Malignant' to be that movie."

If you're an avid horror fan who's seen all the classics multiple times, there's nothing better than that moment Wan is talking about, when you stumble upon an undiscovered gem. Hopefully "Malignant" can live up to the hype.

"Malignant" premieres on September 10, 2021 in theaters.