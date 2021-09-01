Check Out An Unsettling New Clip From James Wan's Malignant

The clip, which has the creepy title of "There's Nobody There," opens with a door noisily creaking itself open. Madison closes it, only to hear more noises coming from inside the house and at the front door. It leads to an impressive aerial shot of Madison hurriedly walking through the building, muttering to herself, "There's nobody there."

The scene manages to elicit terror without resorting to jump scares. Instead, it brings about an aura of terror that something horrific is just on the other side of the door, which is bound to delight fans. Too often, movie trailers and clips give away all of the best scares, so the fact we still don't know much about the horror of "Malignant" is a good sign the best is still the come.

It's been several years since James Wan has worked outside of existing intellectual property. His last several directorial efforts were "Aquaman," "The Conjuring 2," and "Furious 7." This is a completely original idea, and the fact the studio is keeping as much of it under wraps as possible is an auspicious sign. One way or the other, you'll want to find a way to watch this movie when it comes out on September 10.