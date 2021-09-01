Check Out An Unsettling New Clip From James Wan's Malignant
Before James Wan made Aquaman a billion-dollar name at the box office, he was a maestro of horror. He helped launch multiple franchises, like directing the first "Saw" and "Insidious" movies. He even helmed the first two "Conjuring" films, which went on to spawn various spinoffs. Even though he's moved more into action films as of late, he still has time to go back to his bread and butter. Prior to getting started on "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," Wan had time to direct an entirely original horror flick. If his previous efforts are any indication, it will have the potential for sequels of its own.
"Malignant" comes out in theaters and on HBO Max on September 10. The film centers on Madison (Annabelle Wallis), who keeps having disturbing visions of murders. While they come across as dreams initially, she soon learns they're all too real, and she's not safe from what she sees. In case you want a taste of the nightmare-inducing flick, a new minute-long clip has risen on the internet, and if it's any indication, this is one movie you won't want to watch by yourself at night.
There's definitely somebody there ...
The clip, which has the creepy title of "There's Nobody There," opens with a door noisily creaking itself open. Madison closes it, only to hear more noises coming from inside the house and at the front door. It leads to an impressive aerial shot of Madison hurriedly walking through the building, muttering to herself, "There's nobody there."
The scene manages to elicit terror without resorting to jump scares. Instead, it brings about an aura of terror that something horrific is just on the other side of the door, which is bound to delight fans. Too often, movie trailers and clips give away all of the best scares, so the fact we still don't know much about the horror of "Malignant" is a good sign the best is still the come.
It's been several years since James Wan has worked outside of existing intellectual property. His last several directorial efforts were "Aquaman," "The Conjuring 2," and "Furious 7." This is a completely original idea, and the fact the studio is keeping as much of it under wraps as possible is an auspicious sign. One way or the other, you'll want to find a way to watch this movie when it comes out on September 10.